Freeport community gathers aftery KKK fliers found

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Some families in Freeport and Augusta were shocked when they discovered KKK fliers in their driveways this week.

The fliers announced a "neighborhood watch" by the notorious white supremacist group.

In response - town leaders in Freeport organized a community gathering Tuesday night to address the discovery.

There was a packed crowd inside the Freeport Community Center, and 100 people outside unable to get in.

But both groups were singing in solidarity.

“This meeting tonight was really emotional,” said 70-year Freeport resident Brian Sloat, fighting tears. “I didn't think it would be, but it was. Especially when I saw the kids.”

He says that the evening's gathering - which included speeches of love, community values, and inclusion - is a perfect display of his hometown of almost 70 years.

“We see all the retail stores, we see all the tourists, but the core values of the town… You're seeing it [here],” he explained.

For former Freeport resident and mother Kate Brogan - the racism is personal. She is the white mother of black children. “It's very hard to be the white mom of black kids on a good day,” she said. “And I think at this world gets a little scarier and these things start happening more and more, I have more responsibility to educate my kids about what they are going to face.”

She says that she was impressed by the very high turnout - but thinks that more needs to be done. “I think that we all need to more than talking about inclusion and tolerance, we need to be talking about racism,” she said. “And we need to be talking about what we are going to do about it. And love isn't going to solve the problem. We need to recognize it and address it.”

After the first event was over, the organizers invited those waiting inside for a second round of speeches.

