I-295 shut down by deadly tanker truck crash

Traffic moved at a crawl all Saturday around the area of I-295 in Freeport where a person was killed in a crash involving a tanker truck

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The worst fears of witnesses who saw the wreckage of a crash between a tanker truck and passenger vehicle were confirmed by emergency responders.

Maine State Police said one person died in the crash and another person was hurt.

The occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Saturday near exit 22 in Freeport on the southbound side of Interstate 295.

Police said the tanker truck overturned in the median. It was carrying a load of milk which spilled into the highway.

A sheen of spilled milk in the road marked the spot where a tanker truck and passenger vehicle collided along Interstate 295 in Freeport (Photo: Kmack, Michael, Andrea Wallace)

Traffic backed up in both directions around the crash as only a single lane on either side remained open for travel. Police said delays could be expected throughout the day and advised drivers to avoid the area, suggesting they take Route 1, Route 9 or the Maine Turnpike as alternatives.

To help police with the investigation, they asked witnesses to the crash to call their offices in Gray at (207) 657-3030.

Copyright 2016 WCSH