Fresh powder welcomed at ski areas

A skier heads up the mountain at Lost Valley ski area in Auburn.

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --The nor'easter was much appreciated by Maine's ski areas. NEWS CENTER checked in with some dedicated skiers over at lost Valley in Auburn on Thursday. They were excited to see light, fluffy powder that was going to stick around instead of getting washed away by rain.That happened repeatedly during previous storms. Lost Valley's owner, Scott Shanaman says the snow is coming at just the right time.“It's nice to be in the cold snowy pattern, that way we can be done with snow making for the season,” he said. “It's one of the biggest expenses in this business so to be done with that will be very nice.” Shanaman hopes a cold and snowy pattern will allow the tapering of man-made snow to happen. He says February is one of the most lucrative months for Maine's ski areas because of school vacation weeks.

