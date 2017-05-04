WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Friday fundraiser for A La Mexicana fire families

Dustin Wlodkowski, WCSH 10:51 PM. EDT May 04, 2017

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –

A little over two weeks after fire tore through a popular Mexican restaurant in Raymond, families affected by the business’ closing are getting some help from the community.

Friday night, a fundraising dinner will be held at the Windham Veterans Center with proceeds going to those families, waiting for the A La Mexicana restaurant to be rebuilt.

The dinner will feature a buffet, cash bar, raffle, live music and will double as a Cinco de Mayo party.

The event begins at 3PM and runs until 11PM with tickets sold at the door. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories