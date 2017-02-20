Friends of Chance Baker: 'Something had changed'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Friends of a man shot and killed by police in Portland are questioning his mental health.

Chance Baker was shot Saturday at Union Station Plaza in Portland.

Witnesses say he was acting intoxicated, stumbling and waving a pellet gun that looked like a rifle.

That's when Baker was shot by Sergeant Nicholas Goodman.

Family and friends continue to say that Chance Baker was kind, funny, and an incredibly hard worker.

How then did he get to the state he was in on Saturday?

Some friends say he had begun to show signs of paranoia.

“I feel like maybe we his friends let him down,” said Baker’s friend Ariana Ahmed. “We didn't give him support, because he never asked for support.”

Friends of Chance Baker say they wish they had known the trouble he was going through.

“I just want to apologize for him and I wish we could go back and fix it,” she said.

They say that the Chance they knew was kind, funny, and full of ambition.

“He used to walk me and my sister home all the time,” said Ahmed. “He was such a gentleman, you know? So he was pretty amazing.”

Jolean Beane used to work with Baker at a hotel. She says they were good friends, and that he was close to her family.

During Saturday's officer-involved shooting, Baker was described as drunk and stumbling.

“As a younger teenager, he had issues with drinking and drugs, but he had been clean and sober the whole time we knew him,” said Beane.

She says that he was driven - and was working two full time and one part time job to make ends meet.

That was until his attitude started to change about a year ago, and she says he became paranoid.

“He told me that doctors had put him on medication and that they were trying to regulate it,” she said over the phone. “But he spoke of things like he thought someone had hacked into his email and Facebook accounts, he thought someone had access to his phone….”

This change in behavior eventually led to Baker losing two of his jobs.

Beane hadn't spoken to him since checking in on him over the summer...and then she found out about this weekend's incident.

“I would have to assume that the paranoia he was displaying last summer got worse,” she said.

Friends say they just want people to realize that this is a bad situation for everyone involved. They say they’re hurt by all the negative comments on social media – and that they think people are jumping to conclusions.

“I haven't heard from any of us that we feel badly or negatively towards the police,” said Beane. “They had to make the decision they had to make. And I think our stance is just that this is a loss of life, and a life that was very promising. And it was just a tragic ending.”

RELATED STORIES: Police shoot man carrying pellet gun

Portland Police identify officer in Saturday shooting

Family, friends remember deceased Chance Baker

Pawn shop owner says shooting victim didn't seem drunk when buying pellet gun

Copyright 2017 WCSH