Friends remember teenager who drowned in Aroostook River

FORT FAIRFIELD, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - Family and friends have confirmed with NEWS CENTER that the 14-year-old boy who drowned while swimming in the Aroostook River in Fort Fairfield was Jacob Williams.

Friends say Williams was an 8th grader at Fort Fairfield Middle High School. They say Williams was friendly, fun-loving, adventurous, and loved riding his bike.

"You'd see us almost everyday just hanging out, walking through town," classmate and close friend, Javin McKenney said, "Kind of like brothers a bit."

We reached out to Williams' family but they weren't ready to speak publicly.

