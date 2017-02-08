From Pope Francis to Michael Bolton, these speakers handle a lot

The assembly line at Terra Speakers, where rugged, all-weather speakers are put together.

Speaker manufacturing is rarely done in the U.S. anymore. But at Terra Speakers, they pride themselves on making rugged, all-weather units right here in Maine.

They offer a lifetime guarantee for their units, which are built to withstand snow, ice, sleet, heat, humidity, salt air, you name it. They also specialize in outfitting churches and other areas where people convene. When Pope Francis spoke in Philadelphia in 2015, his message was delivered through Terra Speakers.

