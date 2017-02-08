WLBZ
Close

From Pope Francis to Michael Bolton, these speakers handle a lot

Rob Caldwell and Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:26 PM. EST February 08, 2017

Speaker manufacturing is rarely done in the U.S. anymore. But at Terra Speakers, they pride themselves on making rugged, all-weather units right here in Maine.

They offer a lifetime guarantee for their units, which are built to withstand snow, ice, sleet, heat, humidity, salt air, you name it. They also specialize in outfitting churches and other areas where people convene. When Pope Francis spoke in Philadelphia in 2015, his message was delivered through Terra Speakers.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories