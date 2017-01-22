From the press box at the AFC Championship Game

FOXBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The AFC Championship Game had the Patriots facing off against the Steelers for their spot in the Super Bowl.

Thousands of Maine fans poured into Foxboro to cheer from the stands, from the parking lot, and from the sidelines; and we didn't have to search too hard to find them.

Just outside of the stadium, we ran into groups from Caribou to Dexter to Old Orchard, all ready to see their beloved Patriots prove to Roger Goodell he made a mistake two years ago.

This, they say, is the season of redemption.

Of course, while outside the stadium, Johnny, Lee and I had to stop and take a shot at throwing like Tom Brady. I'm not ashamed to admit that Johnny had to show me how to even hold a football, because I made a fairly impressive toss... #humblebrag.

Inside, fans yelled to us from the stands as we stood ready to go live in our newscast.

A happy meeting on the field: some of our neighbors at the Portland Fire Department. Their Honor Guard was chosen to represent Maine on the field during the National Anthem.

We caught some video of their dress rehearsal, then got a chance to wish them luck on the sidelines before their national television debut.

To say they were excited would be an understatement, but as I said last week, the first time stepping out onto the turf is an incredible feeling; and it's been such a blast to watch others experience it themselves.

I know you're all wondering about the press box food, so don't worry: it did not disappoint. Lobster rolls; giant pretzels; chicken parmesan and meatballs. Unfortunately for Lee, no giant cookies this time around.

Once again, the atmosphere is electric. The stands are filled with happy people, but that will change by the end of the game, when one team goes home without the title.

