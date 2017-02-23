Wardens urge use of float coats for snowmobilers near water

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Four fatalities involving snowmobile riders going through the ice in Maine and New Hampshire this season, has game wardens in both states urging riders to wear Float Coats.

Three riders died this month after going through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee in separate incidents. Last month a Maine man died after his sled went through the ice on Messalonskee Lake.

Those jackets can mean the difference between life and death if you end up in the water. Game Wardens wear them regularly during the winter months, whenever they’re involved in ice rescue operations.

Traditional winter parkas and coats can get soaked and weigh you down. The Float Coats are filled with materials that help keep you afloat, giving you a little more time. Time that can make a big difference.

“Give you a little bit of time at least, to get your helmet off and take some things off so you can attempt to get yourself back up on the ice”, said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

After a period of cold temperatures and heavy snowfall, we’ve hit a bit of a warm up. That’s creating some sections of open water on Maine lakes and ponds. That has wardens concerned.

"We’ve had a lot of fluctuating temperatures, inconsistencies. We’ve had as lot of snow on top of what wasn’t very good ice to begin with”, MacDonald said.

A Float Coat helped save the life of a warden a few years ago, after his ATV went through the ice at a fishing derby.

