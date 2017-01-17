Gas leak in Auburn forces evacuations for a dozen homes

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A gas leak on Western Avenue Tuesday morning forced people in 12 homes to evacuate, according to the Auburn Fire Department.
They say it appears a car hit a gas line and caused the leak. The homes evacuated were on Western Avenue and Barkley Avenue as a precaution.
Firefighters say it is an active situation.
Auburn fire department confirms a gas leak on Western Avenue. They say it appears a car hit a gas line, causing the leak. About a dozen homes on Western Ave. and Barkley Ave. have been evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters are still on the scene and it is still an active situation.
