Close George H.W. and Barbara Bush in hospital HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush has taken a turn for the worse, according to his spokesman. KHOU 2:48 PM. EST January 19, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Barbara diagnosed with bronchitis, GHWB still in ICU Jan 18, 2017, 1:24 p.m. Project Heat Telethon 2017 Jan. 9, 2017, 7:04 a.m. Madawaska school band performs at inaugural parade in D.C. Jan 19, 2017, 1:51 p.m.