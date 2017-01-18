President George H.W. Bush in ICU after procedure; Barbara also hospitalized

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — President George H.W. Bush was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.
Jim McGrath says it was to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.
Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation.
H.W. Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.
Additionally, the spokesperson says, Barbara Bush was also admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Friday morning as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.
