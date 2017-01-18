President George H.W. Bush in ICU after procedure; Barbara also hospitalized

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: Former President George H.W. Bush, right, along with Neil Bush prior to the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images))

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — President George H.W. Bush was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

Jim McGrath says it was to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.

Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation.

H.W. Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.

Additionally, the spokesperson says, Barbara Bush was also admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Friday morning as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

