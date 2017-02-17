"Give Kids A Smile Day". (Photo by NEWS CENTER) (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- University of Maine at Augusta Bangor hosted the annual "Give Kids A Smile Day" at their dental health clinic.

It's a national event that gives kids who do not have a place to get dental care an opportunity to take advantage of free dental appointments.

This includes everything from cleanings, x-rays health education and other preventive care.

Dental students studying at UMA Bangor took part as well as local dentists and faculty members.

Their goal trying to prevent dental problems in the future.

“Starting at a young age with educating them on how to brush, how to floss why it's important is so important for them to be able to keep all of their teeth for as long as they possibly can...” said Monica Aaskov, a Senior Dental Hygiene student.

“They're really nice if you go ah or something they'll stop immediately and as if you're okay...I just like seeing everybody” said 6th grader

According to the American Dental Association, more than 8,000 dentists and more than 23,000 other volunteers took part throughout the country. For more information, visit the American Dental Association’s website.

