Giving new drivers experience on snowy roads

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Driving in snowy conditions is a part of life as a Mainer, but how and when should young or new drivers get practice on messy roads?

Emily Sun, a student at Middlebury College, just got her license a year ago -- in San Francisco, where snow is scarce. She drives into Maine often to visit her sisters that live here.

She took it upon herself to take lessons driving in the snow through AAA of Northern New England Driving School.

"Driving in the snow is definitely a new experience for me," said Sun. "If I'm going to be out in the Northeast, snow lessons are a really good idea."

Her instructor, Joe Ball, said it is important for drivers to get that type of practice before going out in the snow alone for the first time.

"Slippery roads -- they compound the problems on the roadways. The young drivers -- they just need the experience." said Ball.

During her lesson, Sun learned about increased following distance, driving well below the speed limit, and accelerating, turning, and braking when the streets are slushy.

"I've definitely felt the pumping when I tried to brake and getting started after coming to a stop is definitely more difficult in the snow trying to gain traction," said Sun.

While many Mainers know about leaving more space between themselves and the car in front of them, Ball said many people often forget the tips they learned years ago.

"I mean we live in a fast paced world here. It is a challenge in these winter weather, and you've got to be a little more patient out there in these type of road conditions. All the drivers -- we're sharing the same road," said Ball.

Sun hopes to get a car soon, but said she will not until she feels comfortable driving in these all-too-common conditions.

"For the sake of safety, both for yourself and for other people out on the road, I think it's a good idea. It doesn't make sense to get a car unless I can drive in all conditions," said Sun.

