Lobster demand high as well as prices

MAINE - BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More people are willing to pay up to get their hands on some lobsters. Even though the prices are going up-- the demand hasn't gone down and lobstermen are trying to keep up.

Of course, if you live here in Maine you know lobster is a staple of society here. The majority of lobsters in the United States come from Maine. People all over the world can't get enough lobster.

So much that fisherman both in Canada and in the United States are having trouble keeping up with the demand. The Portland Press Herald reports that the amount of lobster put out last year was more than 140 million pounds. That’s according to the National Marine Fisheries Service, exporting lobster to china has also increased to more than 10 million pounds according to fisheries service data.

And while demand is going up, prices are going up as well. They are up on average more than 35% this year. Those prices are considered to be the highest in decades.

Now if you're wondering the record for the amount of lobster put out in a year that was set back in 2013 with 150 million pounds.

