Good enough to eat, good enough to juggle

Lee Nelson's juggling is flawless even if the fruit that he's slinging is less than perfect-looking

(NEWS CENTER) -- They may not fly off store shelves, but deformed fruits and vegetables fly through the NEWS CENTER studio in the hands of Lee Nelson.

The misshapen produce was laid out on the news desk Wednesday morning to demonstrate a program to reduce food waste at Hannaford supermarkets by selling it at discount prices.

Despite unsightly lumps and discoloration, the discounted produce tastes just as good as its more aesthetically-pleasing counterparts. But is it any less aerodynamic?

Todd Gutner posed the question to Lee Nelson, knowing that Lee only needs the slightest encouragement to demonstrate his juggling skills. Lee accepted the challenge and showed that even a misshapen lemon could still soar sweetly.

