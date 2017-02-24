(NEWS CENTER) -- Who knew doodling could be so profitable?

According to the Lincoln County News, Ruth Havener, a seventh-grader from Medomak Valley Middle School in Waldoboro, is one of 53 national winners in the Doodle 4 Google competition.

Havener’s calls her doodle “The Same Ocean in the Future,” and it show colorful sea creatures in the shapes of the Google logo.

Public voting has started and lasts until March 6th.

The winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 Google for Education grant toward the establishment and improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

To vote for Ruth’s Google, CLICK HERE

