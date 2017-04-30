WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Gorham boy run over by family's SUV in intesive care at Portland hospital

Portland Press Herald , WCSH 5:52 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

GORHAM, Maine (Portland Press Herald) —The 5-year-old Gorham boy who suffered extensive injuries after his family’s SUV accidentally rolled over him Saturday morning was recovering Sunday night in Maine Medical Center’s Pediatric Intensive Care unit.

READ FULL PORTLAND PRESS HERALD ARTICLE 

Cassandra Stormont, who is Colton Stormont’s mother, said in a telephone interview late Sunday that her son was sleepy but otherwise resting comfortably.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories