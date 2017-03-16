Gov. LePage heads to southern Maine next week for town hall

Education was just one of several topics covered by the Governor in Wednesday night's meeting. (Photo: Custom)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Republican Gov. Paul LePage is heading to southern Maine once again for his next town hall-style forum.



LePage wants the public to demand that lawmakers pass his final two-year $6.8 billion budget proposal.



The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. next Wednesday at Spire 29 on the Square in Gorham.



The Legislature continues to hold hearings on his budget, which call for income and corporate tax cuts paid for by expanding the sales tax and other initiatives.



His proposal would also overhaul the state's school funding formula to no longer provide state funding for local administrative costs. LePage also wants to eliminate a $12.1 million welfare program and save $33 million by limiting MaineCare to able-bodied parents who make less than 40 percent of the federal poverty level.

