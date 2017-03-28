AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Gov. Paul R. LePage and DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew will introduce The Welfare Reform for Increased Security and Employment (RISE) Act on Tuesday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m.

LePage's Administration says they will introduce legislation to protect the progress made in welfare reform. The bill being proposed will create permanency of common-sense welfare reforms and allow Maine to further the progress within its welfare programs sufficiency and promote further progress.

The governors administration says, "one of the goals has been to end the decades-long cycle of welfare dependency and help individuals become financially independent. By implementing common-sense reforms, the LePage Administration has put more Mainers back to work, and Maine has become a leader in welfare reform."

The governor says the RISE Act will protect the progress that has been made and allow the LePage Administration to promote further reforms to better serve the people of Maine on their road to self-sufficiency.

