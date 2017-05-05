Gov. LePage shares positive outlook on Maine's economy

BREWER, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - Governor Paul LePage says Maine's economy is it's best since when the recession hit, and he believes his administration has a lot to do with it.

LePage touted his administration's success citing private sector job creation as a reason for growth.

According to the Governor, Maine now has close to 623,000 jobs and government jobs have been cut to the lowest level since 1976.

"We've created an environment to help businesses be more profitable and more efficient," LePage said.

He also mentioned the state's three percent unemployment rate, despite a shrinking work force.

LePage met workers at manufacturing company, Somic America, in Brewer on Friday, where he praised the company.

