AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Gov. Paul LePage addressed the people of Maine in a phone interview with WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler Tuesday morning.

The governor shed some light on how he feels about the Maine surcharge: "I don't want to leave Maine but Maine may force me out. And that is a sad thing." He went on to say that since November there have been at least 40 to 50 professionals, doctors, lawyers and dentists that have left the state.

LePage said he's talked to at least a dozen people that said: "Enough is enough. Maine has become so greedy that it hates success."

When asked if he has any big future plans? LePage said he has no future agenda, "it's all about trying to do the best I can, to bring common sense back to America." He said we need to stop punishing success, "let's get the two-trillion dollars that are offshore back into this country," working for the American people, that's what it's all about."

