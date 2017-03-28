Gov. LePage: Turn welfare reform into state law

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor Paul LePage took a step to protect some of the biggest changes he's made in Augusta. The governor wants to put all of his welfare reform policies into state law. He announced on Tuesday during a press conference with Health and Human Service Commissioner Mary Mayhew...whom many Republicans expect to run for Governor herself, the RISE ACT...which will put many of those rules implemented by the administration into law. They include EBT cards to shorter lifetime benefits and TANF to enforce drug testing, in order for some individuals to receive benefits.

"The bill sponsored in the Legislature by House GOP leader Ken Fredette, who also suggested a political aspect to the bill, too. Fredette told reporters, Democrats need to be "held accountable" for their positions on previous welfare reform efforts.

Welfare reform has been one of the most constant themes of the governor's six-plus years in office. He has cut the number of people on TANF and food stamps by tens of thousands of dollars. He wants to make it hard for the next governor to undo that.

LePage said a poll during his last campaign showed that "80 percent of Mainers favor welfare reform, and this will be a chance for Democrats to show support for reform by supporting the bill.

"We want Mainers to keep moving from poverty to prosperity long after I'm gone. An able-bodied 30-year-old man without kids should not be able to collect food stamps without either working going to school or volunteering his time," LePage said. "To Mainers, I say if you like our welfare reforms then call your state legislator. Tell them to support the governor's bill to our welfare reform into state law."

