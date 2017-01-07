Gov. LePage's budget targets DHHS spending

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor LePage released his biennial budget Friday evening which targets many areas of the Department of Health and Human Services' spending.

The budget named a number of "highlights." (See Picture 2A) Among those is "Prioritizing our Neediest Mainers," which aims to "reduce state government headcount" and maintain state spending at or below FY 2016-2017 levels.





The "budget highlights" from Governor LePage's last budget proposal.

The budget lists stabilizing DHHS spending as a goal -- reducing funding by nearly $140 million from the established baseline budget. The reductions include nearly $70 million in proposed net savings to the MaineCare program.

One of the major changes would be eliminating eligibility of "able-bodied parents" with earnings over 40 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. The budget states that would increase the percentages for children and the elderly/disabled.

"To really help our able-bodied adults, we need to be promoting an economy, reducing our taxes, and helping to support businesses," DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew said in a radio interview on WGAN Saturday morning. "It isn't just about cutting. It's about creating stability as result of those reductions in spending, but then being able to analyze your programs and to make appropriate investments, but when you're chasing your tail, you don't have time for that kind of analysis."

The budget also proposes eliminating the General Assistance reimbursement program, which reimburses towns and cities for part of their General Assistance costs. It lists that it would save about $12.1 million.

Another change includes cutting eligibility time for the Temporary Aid to Needy Families program from 60 months to 36.

"The more you grow the Department of Health and Human Services, the greater the tax burden in this state," Mayhew said in her radio interview. "When everything is a priority, nothing is a priority."

Cities such as Portland serve thousands on general assistance. It allocated $3.7 million for GA vouchers and emergency housing in the present budget, according to Mayor Ethan Strimling.

"We are the economic engine of this state. The state gets a tremendous amount of money because of how strong our economy is, and for them not to make sure that we get enough resources back so we can keep property taxes from going through the roof, that's a real problem for me," said Strimling.

The budget includes measures for property tax relief, such as credits for those 65 and older who make less than $20,000.

