Gov. LePage grants conditional commutations to 17 inmates

Commuting Prison Sentences

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A day after lawmakers voted in support of funding the Downeast Correctional Facility for the next two years, Governor LePage has begun the process of commuting the sentences of inmates within the state corrections system.

The governor's office issued a news release late Friday afternoon announcing that the governor granted conditional commutation orders for 17 individuals on Friday, May 26.

The release did not state what facilities those inmates are from and officials from the governor's office referred any questions to the State Department of Corrections. The Department did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER's request for additional information Friday.

The release goes on to say that these are not commutations but conditional commutations that have a stringent set of guidelines. Some of those guidelines require individuals to report to a probation officer within 24 hours, refrain from criminal activity, seek and maintain employment and abide by a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am.

“These conditional commutations are a part of a system-wide approach to a fiscally responsible corrections department that is committed to transitioning low-risk offenders into jobs and self-sufficiency,” said Governor LePage, according to the release.

Officials representing union workers in the state correctional system remain skeptical of the governor's motives and believes this is part of his plan to close down the Downeast Correctional Facility.

"The train has left the station and it's still going full speed," said Jim Mackie, a representative for AFSCME Council 93.

Mackie said part of his concern comes from the fact that the governor has agreed to fund Downeast Corrections through next March--yet the Department of Corrections is only extending the employment of workers at the Machiasport prison until mid-August.

"Why are you only extending employment until mid-August when you're funding the facility to next March, Mackie said.

The governor's compromise to fund the facility until next March does not meet the legislature's demands .

Earlier this week lawmakers voted to support funding the prison for the next two years.

