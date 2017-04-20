Grading Maine students by 1, 2, 3 instead of A, B, C

Empty classroom (Photo: Lee Blankenship, (c) Lee Blankenship)

Parents in some Maine school districts are now seeing proficiency-based grading on their child's report cards and they are concerned how it may affect their child's educational future.

Proficiency-based education refers to any system of academic instruction, assessment, grading and reporting that is based on students demonstrating mastery of the knowledge and skills they are expected to learn before they progress to the next lesson, get promoted to the next grade level or receive a diploma, according to the Maine Department of Education.

Under this system, students receive term grades of 1, 2, 3, or 4, with 4 being the highest, instead of A, B, C, D, and F.

Districts decide what level constitutes proficiency in which areas.

The Maine Legislature enacted the new system in 2012 to begin with classes in 2015.

The Maine Education Association's president, Lois Kilby-Chesley, said Thursday that nine Maine school districts are already using the proficiency-based grading system, including South Portland.

RSU 38 is using the system in grades K-5, and is using both the proficiency-based and traditional grading for high school students now, according to Superintendent Donna Wolfrom.

