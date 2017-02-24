WLBZ
Great basketball continues at the 2017 Maine McDonald's High School All-Star Games

WCSH 3:00 PM. EST February 24, 2017

BANGOR, MAINE -

 

Now in it's 37th year, the Maine McDonald's High School All-Star Games feature great NORTH vs. SOUTH Basketball action!  Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Newman Gymnasium, Husson University in Bangor. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 children.  
 
Schedule of Events:
 
 
8:30 – 9:00 am        State Foul Shooting Championship
 
9:15 – 10:30 am      Girls AA/A/B Game
 
10:45 – 12:00 pm    Boys AA/A/B Game  
 
12:00 – 12:15 pm    MABC Presentations / RMHC of Maine Presentation
 
12:15 – 12:30 pm    Maine Athletic Fundraising Three Point Shooting Competition 
 
12:30 - 12:45 pm     Dr Pepper® Slam Dunk Competition 
 
1:00 - 2:15 pm         Boys C/D Game 
 
2:30 - 3:45 pm         Girls C/D Game

(© 2017 WCSH)


