(© 2017 WCSH)
Great basketball continues at the 2017 Maine McDonald's High School All-Star Games
WCSH 3:00 PM. EST February 24, 2017
Now in it's 37th year, the Maine McDonald's High School All-Star Games feature great NORTH vs. SOUTH Basketball action! Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Newman Gymnasium, Husson University in Bangor. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 children.
Schedule of Events:
8:30 – 9:00 am State Foul Shooting Championship
9:15 – 10:30 am Girls AA/A/B Game
10:45 – 12:00 pm Boys AA/A/B Game
12:00 – 12:15 pm MABC Presentations / RMHC of Maine Presentation
12:15 – 12:30 pm Maine Athletic Fundraising Three Point Shooting Competition
12:30 - 12:45 pm Dr Pepper® Slam Dunk Competition
1:00 - 2:15 pm Boys C/D Game
2:30 - 3:45 pm Girls C/D Game
