Great basketball continues at the 2017 Maine McDonald's High School All-Star Games

BANGOR, MAINE - Now in it's 37th year, the Maine McDonald's High School All-Star Games feature great NORTH vs. SOUTH Basketball action! Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Newman Gymnasium, Husson University in Bangor. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 children. Schedule of Events: 2017 Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Games 8:30 – 9:00 am State Foul Shooting Championship 9:15 – 10:30 am Girls AA/A/B Game 10:45 – 12:00 pm Boys AA/A/B Game 12:00 – 12:15 pm MABC Presentations / RMHC of Maine Presentation 12:15 – 12:30 pm Maine Athletic Fundraising Three Point Shooting Competition 12:30 - 12:45 pm Dr Pepper® Slam Dunk Competition 1:00 - 2:15 pm Boys C/D Game 2:30 - 3:45 pm Girls C/D Game

