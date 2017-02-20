Great horned owl saved after trying to nab porcupine

BETHEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Owls and porcupines don't mix, and a great horned owl in Bethel over the weekend learned that the hard way.

Jay Boschetti, who owns Steam Mill Antiques, told NEWS CENTER his wife was about to get in her car Friday when the owl caught her eye. Not knowing it was injured, they both left it alone.

Later in the morning, after taking some pictures, they realized it had been injured by a porcupine. After making some calls, they were in touch with Avian Haven where they learned owls are having trouble hunting mice because the snow is so deep. Sometimes, they go for a porcupine as a last resort.

Boschetti was able to grab the owl under the direction of Avian Haven and put it in a box. They brought the owl to Bridgton where rehabilitators removed dozens of quills and put into an ICU overnight. It took more than an hour to remove the quills, according to a worker with Avian Haven.

They say the owl is now stable and being fed a high-calorie liquid diet with a tube. They say it's "somewhat miraculous" the owl survived at all.

