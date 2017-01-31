Hallowell representative takes stand against temporary immigrating ban

Rep. Warren speaks to crowd at Mainly Groceries about her plan to designate Hallowell as a "Welcoming City." (Photo: WCSH)

HALLOWELL, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A state representative is hoping to make a stand against President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban.

Democratic Representative Charlotte Warren of Hallowell formally announced her plan Tuesday morning before a pro-immigration gathering. Warren said she will present a resolution to the city council to designate Hallowell as a "Welcoming City."

Initial Associated Press Reports stated Warren called for the resolution to designate Hallowell as a Sanctuary City, a place where local law enforcement doesn't cooperate sufficiently with federal immigration authorities. The President recently signed an order that Sanctuary Jurisdictions would not receive federal grant money. Warren said those legal details are for the Hallowell City Council to work out.

"The sanctuary thing has become this kind of term that's politically bombastic and being used by both sides. We're not interested in that. We're interested in basically asserting the fact that the city of Hallowell is a welcoming city to all," Representative Warren said.

The language of Warren's resolution has not yet been released, but she said she plans to present her draft to the Hallowell City Council at it's next meeting in mid-February.

