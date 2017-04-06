Hands of Hope Bangor Thrift Store closing after sales decline

BANGOR, MAINE (NEWSCENTER) - BANGOR, Maine (NEWSCENTER)-- Amid a flurry of national retailers such as Kmart, Macy's, and Payless closing stores in Bangor, a locally-owned establishment is also feeling the pinch.

Hands of Hope Bangor Thrift Store in shutting down after 10 years.

"This is a sad day for us here," store owner, Kathy Harvey said, "We've loved every minute of it. The community has been wonderful."

The beloved store, which shares a building with the recently closed Kmart, has been a staple in the community.

"We opened it just to be able to help the community," Harvey said.

However, over the last few weeks, the family run business has fallen on hard times.

Harvey, who opened the store with her parents, says the store has struggled to pay rent after sales have declined nearly 70 percent.

The store is hoping to close by the end of April, but there is one bright side. Harvey says they will continue to hold their annual Christmas Program for children in need.

Quirk Auto Group confirmed that they've acquired the property, but didn't release plans for the facility's use.

