Harlem Globetrotter Orlando "El Gato" Melendez paid a visit to the pediatric clinic at Eastern Maine Medical Center on a tour called "Smile Patrol", designed to bring smiles to the faces of children who need it most.

During his visit Melendez told the children stories about being his career as a Globetrotter while making them laugh with silly jokes. He interacted with the children individually, signing autographs and spinning the signature red, white and blue Globetrotter ball on their fingers. One child asked him for a selfie, while another child, Brandon Smart, even challenged Melendez to a one-on-one game.

Melendez said that he enjoys making these appearances because he believes that he and the Harlem Globetrotters can be good role models. He thinks that children need better role models to look up to.

Parents, nurses, and hospital staff stood along the sidelines watching the children laugh as they forgot about their problems for those moments.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be playing at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on March 30.

