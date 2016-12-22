Hate your present? Here's a re-gifter's etiquette guide

(NEWS CENTER) -- Each year, the Thursday before Christmas is National Re-Gifting day. If you don't know, now you know.

Why Thursday? According to NationalDayCalendar.com, it was chosen in honor of office parties and the Christmas exchanges/Yankee Swaps they participate in.

Inevitably, someone's bound to get a present that just doesn't fit the bill. But there's a polite way to get rid of your gift without it going to waste.

Here's how NationalDayCalendar.com suggests you re-gift:

Re-gift only when certain the recipient will enjoy your (unwanted) gift. If at any time you referred to it as junk, clutter or dust collector, it’s probably not re-giftable.

The gift is brand new (aka unused!) and in its original packaging. No hand-me downs!

Don’t hurt anyone’s feelings. If the gift had special meaning to the original giver, don’t re-gift.

Don’t re-gift if the item is handmade or personalized. If Uncle Joe spent his spare hours whittling that panic whistle, you should keep it.

Be careful not to re-gift something to the original giver. If you aren’t sure who gave it to you, don’t re-gift.

On that same note, to avoid embarrassment, re-gift only when you are sure the new recipient won’t tell the original giver what they received from you. (Is it starting to feel deceitful yet?)

Re-wrap all gifts and remove any tags that may suggest you didn’t do the shopping for the re-gifted item.

Be prepared to answer questions about the gift. Questions such as “Where did you find this? I’ve been looking everywhere for one!” may give up the secret if you aren’t able to give a convincing answer. (It should really start feeling deceitful, now.)

If at any point you find the above list exhausting, then you probably should reconsider regifting.

National Regifting Day was made official in 2008 by Colorado governor, Bill Ritter, Jr.

