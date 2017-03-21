Have questions for the DHHS? Commissioner Mary Mayhew will answer on NOW

(NEWS CENTER) -- DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew will be LIVE in our studio Tuesday night, and we will ask her the questions YOU send in. Want to know more about the Medicaid Program, or welfare reform, or the Commissioner's feelings on the GOP replacement plan for Obamacare?

Commissioner Mayhew just returned from a trip to Washington, D.C. Here's a statement from her office about what was discussed while she was there:



"The country and policy makers in Washington are interested in what Maine has accomplished over the last several years following more than a decade of explosive growth in our Medicaid program and uncontrollable spending.

Maine’s story shows the value in making very difficult decisions to get your financial house in order.

We’ve reduced the size of the Medicaid program, instilled fiscal discipline and reestablished Medicaid’s core mission of supporting the elderly, disabled and extremely low-income.

In the last 6 years Maine has successfully:

• Rolled back eligibility and reduced enrollment by 24%

• Experienced a decrease in Maine’s uninsured rate

• Restored financial stability to Medicaid with a 2% rate of growth vs. 6% nationally

• Made significant investments for Maine’s elderly and disabled

For too long, the state was reeling from one financial crisis to another. We’ve accomplished financial stability and in doing so we’ve put our neediest and most vulnerable citizens first. By transforming our government, we are stronger today than we were."

