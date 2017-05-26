Heavy Metal Yoga takes getting stress out to a new level

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A unique form of yoga in Bangor contradicts everything you might think you know about the otherwise Zen activity.

Many have heard about yoga on the beach, with cats and even goats here in Maine, but not heavy metal. That’s right: doing yoga to loud metal music.

“It’s okay to be angry. It's okay to let that stuff out,” Shu Tate said.

Tate is the instructor of the heavy metal yoga class at the MOVE Yoga and Wellness Center. He said it is a chance to let out frustrations while still benefiting from the physical work.

"We're going to breathe all the way in and on the exhale we're going to moo,” Tate said as he instructed his Thursday evening course.

The heavy metal moo was more like a scream that participants did as they exhaled.

"Being able to scream like that in a group full of people is pretty cool,” Jenny Ekholm said.

She admits that it may sound a little strange to outsiders.

“At first, it scares people they're like, ‘What is that?’ but really when you come in it's just like a regular yoga class,” Ekholm said.

The studio and course are both fairly new to the area, but Tate said it makes wellness more appealing to those who would not seek it out otherwise.

“I've actually had a couple of people come in specifically for the heavy metal yoga because they can't do stuff like the real calm and peacefulness,” he said.

"They come away and they're recharged, but they feel calm at the same time because they have let all of that out,” Tate said. “It's a good way to find that inner peace.”

Peace that might seem unlikely when blending Zen with something a little bit out of reach.

The course now runs every Thursday from 5:30-6:30pm. You can find more information on the MOVE Facebook page.

