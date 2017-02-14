Heavy snowfall causes problems the day after

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --
Police and parents urge drivers to slow down due to large snow banks on sidewalks that can hinder visibility.
A woman in Brewer went to the hospital after she was hit by a truck that was backing up. Police said the driver could not see the woman due to a tall snow pile.
"We've got snow banks that are tall on the sides of the roads. Always be aware of what's going on and slow down and just take your time," said Nelson Feero of the Brewer Police Department.
Portland and South Portland both canceled school Tuesday in order to clean up the sidewalks. Parents who were playing with their kids hope that drivers will heed the warnings.
"Especially when you come to intersections, how large the snow banks are -- you can't really see around them," said Mark MacLauchlan, a Portland Public schools employee who was sledding with his daughter at Payson Park. "Cars coming up just the general streets can't see kids or adults for that matter."
Some parents said that they hope drivers will keep this in mind as kids go back to school with more snow expected to fall.
"I think this is going to be the way it is for a while, because there's no way this is melting and it's supposed to snow more later this week," said Sarah Welt of Portland.
"Especially when it's a snow day you've got to be kind of thinking a little bit more about kids and where they're at at all times," said MacLauchlan.
Snow banks were not the only problem from the snowfall. Parking was also an issue for many in Portland.
"I don't know how I'm going to get out of this."
