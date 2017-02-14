Heavy snowfall causes problems the day after

A man walks beside a large snow pile on Congress St. in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Police and parents urge drivers to slow down due to large snow banks on sidewalks that can hinder visibility.

A woman in Brewer went to the hospital after she was hit by a truck that was backing up. Police said the driver could not see the woman due to a tall snow pile.

"We've got snow banks that are tall on the sides of the roads. Always be aware of what's going on and slow down and just take your time," said Nelson Feero of the Brewer Police Department.

Portland and South Portland both canceled school Tuesday in order to clean up the sidewalks. Parents who were playing with their kids hope that drivers will heed the warnings.

"Especially when you come to intersections, how large the snow banks are -- you can't really see around them," said Mark MacLauchlan, a Portland Public schools employee who was sledding with his daughter at Payson Park. "Cars coming up just the general streets can't see kids or adults for that matter."

Some parents said that they hope drivers will keep this in mind as kids go back to school with more snow expected to fall.

"I think this is going to be the way it is for a while, because there's no way this is melting and it's supposed to snow more later this week," said Sarah Welt of Portland.

"Especially when it's a snow day you've got to be kind of thinking a little bit more about kids and where they're at at all times," said MacLauchlan.

Snow banks were not the only problem from the snowfall. Parking was also an issue for many in Portland.

"I don't know how I'm going to get out of this."

That was a popular phrase among people who went to remove their cars from Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Tuesday morning. They were greeted by waist-high snow drifts and buried vehicles thanks to two straight days of parking bans.

Grateful to leave their cars in one spot for 48 hours, most weren't surprised when they walked up to a mess. But others were less impressed and had to wait a while before they could break free from the area.

City officials say their efforts to clean up the area were hindered by people ignoring signs and parking on both sides of the street, leaving little to no room for large plows. One car stranded in the middle of the road had to be towed to make way for the heavy machinery.

Along with city employees, neighbors and Good Samaritans also helped with the cleanup by scraping a windshield or giving a push to someone in need.

It was a struggle, but park users say they really don't have many other parking options when a storm hits. And with another one on the way, they could be shoveling out of the same spot in a short amount of time.

Copyright 2017 WCSH