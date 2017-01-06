Helping laid-off workers get back on their feet

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With the announcement of Kmart and Macy’s closing, dozens of jobs will be lost and people will be forced to seek work somewhere else. One Maine owned and operated agency is getting ready to help those people get back on their feet.

“We’re always prepared to bring in possible candidates that might fill some positions for the area businesses,” said Nettie Kilby, branch manager of Bangor Area Staffing Solutions.

For the last 5 years she and her team have helped hundreds of people bounce back from a job loss.

“It’s awesome!” she said. “It’s great to see the excitement in the candidate that’s going to work.”

She wants to remind those workers at Macy’s and Kmart that there is help available.

“They may have worked at Macy’s or Kmart but maybe they want to transfer into something different,” said Kilby.

If that’s the case, she said…no need to worry.

Their website helps to formulate a resume. Applicants are then interviewed in person and perform online assessments.

“It’s like Microsoft word, typing, kind of just so see where they are on those skill levels,” she said.

If that person qualifies as an applicant, then Bangor staffing will get to work, trying to find them the perfect match. Kilby says their success rate is 95 percent.

“Obviously we’re only a cog in the wheel of their wheel of trying to find a job because they’re out there looking to…but it’s nice to know that there’s someone else looking for them also,” she said.

Don’t have a computer?

“We can set them up to come in and schedule a time to actually do those assessments online on a computer we can provide,” she said.

The best part of it all? It’s completely free for applicants. Instead, businesses hire the agency to find the qualified candidates.

“It’s just a win-win all the way around,” said Kilby.

