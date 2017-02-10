WLBZ
Heroes of the curlers at Bowdoin College

Caroline Cornish and Liam Nee, WCSH 2:30 PM. EST February 10, 2017

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Just like any other sport, the curling world has its own star athletes, some of whom are looked up to by the team at Bowdoin College.

Senior Max Sterman's curling hero is vice skip Pete Fenson, who led the U.S. team to bronze in the 2006 Torino Olympics. He's a dad of two and owns a pizza shop in northern Minnesota.

Sophomore Kylie Best's curling hero is skip Erika Brown, a three-time U.S. Olympian. Her other favorite is skip Eve Muirhead, a Scottish curler for Great Britain. She won bronze in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

