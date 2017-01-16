'Heroic' milk truck driver remembered by family, friends

Richard "Butch" Clark (Photo: Flood Brothers Farm)

CANAAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Friends and family say the truck driver killed on I-295 Saturday did what any other truck driver would have done in that situation.

Seventy-year-old Richard "Butch" Clark was killed instantly when he swerved to avoid a car that spun out and crashed into a guardrail.

NEWS CENTER spoke with his daughter Karen Clark. She says truck drivers "do what they have to do" in situations like the one Clark faced.

Police say Clark’s actions were heroic. The driver of the car that had spun out in front of him, 27-year-old Ashley Williams of Woolwich, only suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Clark, whose business Clark’s Milk Transport is located in Canaan, was delivering milk produced by the Flood Brothers Farm in Clinton.

NEWS CENTER spoke to Jenni Tilton-Flood from the farm. She says "Butch" was selfless and would do anything for his family and friends. She says he wouldn’t be comfortable being called a hero, but that he was a great man, father, grandfather, farmer and truck driver. She also says no one could say "good morning" quite like "Butch."

Here is Tilton-Flood's full statement:

The past few mornings have been very sad and lonely ones on our farm, and many others throughout Maine as the customary “Good Morning” from our friend and fellow farmer Richard “Butch” Clark went unspoken. It was especially poignant as we know that this man, who was father, husband, friend, dedicated milk truck driver and more, will never again greet us with his trademark smile and morning greeting due to the tragic accident that occurred Saturday during his daily trip from our farmyard to our milk bottler. Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with the Clark family, our community and our tightly knit dairy industry of farmers, milk haulers, cooperatives, and more who have all lost an amazing man. He will be sorely and deeply missed, his loss immense to all of us here on the farm, and though he and his truck will never back up to our milkroom again we will remember that when the milkman is smiling then all is right with the world. Happy trails, Butch, happy trails.

Police are still investigating the accident, but no charges have been filed in the case. They also don’t know why Williams car spun out of control.

