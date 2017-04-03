Herring fishing hearing will help determine better regulations ahead of busy season

John Patriquin/Staff Photographer.Thurs., Sept. 22, 2011. Herring being unloaded into barrels at Dropping Springs Bait Co. in Portland. (Photo: John Patriquin/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

WISCASSET, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Monday night in Wiscasset, fishermen and members of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will meet for a public hearing on how to handle the upcoming herring fishing season. Herring is a popular bait fish for lobster.

The meeting is one of a series of public hearings in New Jersey, Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts in order for the ASMFC to collect input that will help develop better herring fishing regulations before June first, when the busiest trimester of herring fishing starts.

Last year, a shortage of herring caused the price per ton to almost double and the number of days fishermen could catch the herring fell significantly.

The public hearing will be Monday night at 6:00 in the Lincoln County Communications conference room in Wiscasset.

