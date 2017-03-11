High school all-star players shoot for a good cause

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On Saturday, dozens of fans poured into Husson University to cheer on the state's top basketball players for the 37TH annual McDonald's All-Star weekend.



Both men and women sported the franchise's classic red and yellow jerseys while they raised money for a good cause. All the proceeds from the games benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine, which helps children and families battling cancer. One player said this was a friendly competition, he will never forget.

“I'd say it's a great cause for those going through tough times and they have to utilize the Ronald McDonald house because they might not be able to afford a regular hotel. It's great to be here and support that,” said Matt McDevitt, a senior at Greely high School and the winner of the 2017 Mr. Maine Basketball award. “We're all lucky, we all realize how fortunate we are to be in the situations we are in and not have to utilize the Ronald McDonald house I guess.”



Saturday’s competitions wrapped up at around 4PM and many fans said they are already looking forward to next year's event.

