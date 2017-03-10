High school seniors visit Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald house visit

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The McDonald's High School All-Star Games take place Saturday and all the proceeds from the event goe to the Ronald McDonald House of Maine.

The group of all-stars spent Friday afternoon taking a tour and learning about the organization in Bangor.

Childs receiving critical care can stay in the house at no cost. Donations and fundraisers keep the program going.

For Joann Therrin, who stayed at the house when her son was sick, she made it a point to thank the senior athletes for helping.

“They are using something they love to do and helping a lot of families that normally can’t get medical care or treatment because it's so costly to stay places,” she said.

“It’s eye-opening for some people that have to go through these things and how basketball can help with that," said Alisha Aube of Thornton Academy.

Game 1 starts at 9:15 pm. at Husson University's Newman Gymnasium in Bangor. Click here for a full schedule.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ