High speed chase ends, wanted suspect on the loose again

FAYETTE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A manhunt is underway following a high-speed chase that ended early Monday morning.

Officers all over the state are looking for Michael Gatcomb. This is the suspect's second high-speed chase in less than a month.

Gatcomb has a long rap sheet and wanted by police on multiple warrants.

Gatcomb led officers on a chase that topped speeds of 100 miles per hour.

It first started in Rumford and then went through Canton, Jay, and Fayette.

Officers in Jay put down spike mats, which deflated the front two tires of his white two-door, Toyota Corolla.

The car was later found in Bamford Hill Road in Kennebec County.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact their local police department.