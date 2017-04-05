High spirits despite devastating fire in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The future has gone up in flames for a business owner in Ellsworth. A fire destroyed the space that was being renovated for a new Chinese Food Restaurant. Although the building is being called a complete loss, the owner of that restaurant remains optimistic.

It was an unforgettable scene as onlookers watched five fire crews work to quickly put out the flames at what was going to be the new China Hill restaurant.

All that is left is rubble and exhausted firefighters.



“All night long the crews were out here,” said Ellsworth Fire Chief, Richard Tupper. “They're quite tired. They had to go back to the station to get the trucks ready in case anything else happens but they're feeling it this morning.”



However they are not the only ones trying to recover.

William Liang is the owner of China Hill Restaurant just down the street.

He was in the process of moving his business into this space -- hoping to open this summer.

“It's been going on for about a half a year now and we put a lot of effort and heart into it to make it a beautiful place for the people,” he said.



He was 95 percent done with renovations. Although insurance will cover some of the damage, all of the hard work he put into the project cannot be replaced.



“I tried to make it perfect, that's why I did a lot more than what everybody is supposed to do,” said Liang.



Despite the building being destroyed, Liang is still optimistic.



“You must have hope,” he said. “That's the only thing you have to do.”



With that spirit, he plans to rebuild as soon as possible, hoping his customers will continue to be patient.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the state fire marshal is continuing to look into what caused the fire.

