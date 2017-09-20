High surf from Jose pounds Maine beaches

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Tropical Storm Jose is centered over 300 miles south of the Maine coast, but its large circulation has generated big waves that are pounding the Maine coastline.

Wednesday's midday high tide brought dozens of surfers and spectators to Higgins Beach to view the swells.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Thursday morning for the entire Maine coast, with waves between 6 and 10 feet tall.

Rough surf is expected to continue for the next several days. Jose will meander in the waters south of New England. At the same time, Hurricane Maria will begin moving through the western Atlantic, passing between the east coast and Bermuda late in the weekend.

This will keep rip currents a threat through the weekend.

In addition, the persistent rough surf will cause beach erosion over time, especially in the usual susceptible locations of York County.

