Historic Augustus Bove bed and breakfast changing owners

The Augustus Bove House bed and breakfast in Naples.

An historic bed and breakfast in Naples will change owners for the first time in 30 years on Monday.

David and Arlene Stetson have operated the Augustus Bove House bed and breakfast on the Naples Causeway for 33 years and have decided to retire.

"I wish I could keep going. I wish the both of us could keep going, but we just can't," said Arlene.

Arlene first found the house in 1985, and fell in love.

"The third floor hadn't been used since 1924 and I just said, 'this would make a great bed and breakfast.' I was off and running," said Arlene.

Before it was a bed and breakfast, it was the historic Hotel Naples from 1850 to 1939.

Refurbished mostly by Arlene's husband's hands, the bed and breakfast was once owned by Nancy Bove, the wife of a Maine politician.

The house has been well-loved over the three decades -- not only by the Stetsons, but by the customers too.

"Some of them have become very dear friends -- [they] come back year after year after year," said Arlene.

They have even hosted a few famous guests, including Alan Dershowitz and Anderson Cooper. Arlene said they often had more than 30 guests at a time.

To pass on the history and the memories the house holds is bittersweet for the Stetsons, including their relatives.

"All the years of the work that she's done here -- she's worked so hard -- seven days a week. It's just sad to see all that go," said Arlene's son-in-law, Doug.

David and Arlene said they plan to use their retirement to spend more time together.

