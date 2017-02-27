Home ec and shop class could make a comeback in Maine schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A proposed bill would require Maine students to complete a course home ec and shop in order to graduate from high school.

Republican Senator Thomas Saviello and others are leading the effort to "re-introduce" the two courses back into Maine schools.

“I have a class that teaches problem solving, is gender neutral, teaches you to be efficient with what you have, it teaches you to be self-sufficient -- its shop and home economics” Saviello said. “Those are the things that are life skills that we all need and we want for our young people to come out”.



Many Maine schools dropped the requirement for shop and home ec classes over a decade ago. However, as the construction industry continues to re-build, there’s a high demand for workers in trade jobs, but not enough qualified candidates. Teachers believe exposing students to the trade early can help.



“I think it’s an opportunity to give them some skills of math, measuring, perseverance” Saviello said. “It's a great way to help a young person grow up”.



Not everyone agrees with the idea - some say they are worried about cost as well as finding certified teachers. We asked you on social media what you thought of the idea -- 99.98 percent of you said you agree with making these courses a graduation requirement. Though Maine has technical programs available to HS students now -- Sanviello says they just don't cut it.



“People that want to make careers out of them, that's a fine thing for them to do, but not for the normal students that just wants to be exposed to these things” Saviello said. “Let’s stop throwing negatives at it and figure out how we can make it work”.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ