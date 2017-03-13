Home invasion suspect shot during violent struggle in Sidney

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

SIDNEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Home invasion suspect shot after attacking a mother and son in Sidney.

On March 12, 2017 at 7:11 pm, Dreaquan Foster of Providence RI was shot in the chest after forcing himself into the home of a woman in Sidney, according to police.

Audrey Hewett, 84, was home alone when she heard someone knocking on her door, asking to use the phone. Mrs. Hewett told the suspect, to go next door and that’s when the he began forcing his way into the home.

Kennebec County Deputies received a call about a home invasion in progress at a home on Lyons Road in Sydney. When they arrived on the scene they found the home owner’s son with a head injury and the suspect with a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Police said Mrs. Hewett hid in her bedroom and called her son Eric Hewett, 47, who lives next door. The suspect entered the home and was trying to enter the room she was hiding in. Before the suspect could get to her, he was confronted by the victim's son. The suspect hit Eric in the head with a blunt instrument, knocking him to the floor and continued attacking him until Eric shot him in the chest.

“Shortly after the confrontation, Kennebec Deputies arrived at the scene to find Eric Hewett with a serious head injury and Foster with a gunshot wound to the chest. Mrs. Hewett was not injured during the incident.”

The Sidney Fire and Rescue Crew and Delta Ambulance treated the victim and suspect at the scene, and they were both transported to Maine General for treatment.

Questions regarding the incident should be forwarded to Sgt. Scott Mills or Detective John Bourque @ (207) 623-3614

