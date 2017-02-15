Homeless shelters try to keep up with demand during storms

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter provides those in need with the essentials during the coldest months of the year -- but shelter staff knows it’s not always enough

“It’s a very scary situation” Boyd Kronholm said. Kronholm is the Executive Director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. “So when folks come here and if they are looking for something and we don't have it, we start calling around to the other shelters to see if we can get them in, even on a temporary basis”.



The shelter is busy year round -- during the winter months it’s even more difficult to keep up with the demand.



“There are some people who still remain outside and unsheltered and with those back to back storms, even those people are looking to come inside for those nights” Kronholm said.



“We actually opened up five extra beds” Ryan Middleton said. Middleton is an aide at the shelter. This is his first winter working with the shelter -- he has seen how great the need is.



“We have a lot of people that come in that have lived on the streets and have lived on the streets a long time” Middleton said. “Then we have other people that this is their first time being homeless and with it being winter it’s that much more stressful”

“They're walking all night just trying to find shelter” Middleton went on to say.



He says the only way they have been able to keep up is help from the community



“It's been very difficult, other than the few shelters we do have there aren't many other options” Middleton said. “The greatest savior this winter is the amount of donations that we've gotten”.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ