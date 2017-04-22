Honoring fallen heroes one branch at a time

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Wreaths Across America held a special dedication for hundreds of fallen soldiers, including some from Maine, on their tip land in Washington County Saturday.

The Earth Day event brought several volunteers and the EOD Warrior Foundation together to place dog tags for fallen soldiers on 326 balsam fir trees.

It was the latest addition to their Stem to Stone program, that has previously dedicated trees to fall servicemen and women as well as law enforcement.

"It's my honor today to be able to tag a tree for a friend--someone I served with,” Jacob Clement said.

Clement served as an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) specialist in the Army National Guard—one of thousands of men and women who risk their lives doing one of the most dangerous jobs in the service.

"The rules that EOD lives by are written in the blood of those who have gone on before us,” he said as he placed a tag on a tree.

Volunteers and organizers photographed each tag and tree to later share with the fallen heroes’ families.

"He took apart bombs. The most dangerous job in the army,” 7-year-old Michael Motsek said about his father, a now retired EOD specialist.

Motsek’s mother, Nicole, is the Executive Director of the Florida-based EOD Warrior Foundation.

“Being out here is just another way to ensure that these warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten,” she said.

Motsek said she reached out to Wreaths Across America in the hopes they would dedicate a single tree to the foundation, but she got much more.

“We’re building and it’s great thing to be able to partner with these guys and be able to grow with everyone,” Kelly James Hinkle, a representative with Wreaths Across America said.

The new section was dedicated with a sign and wreath specifically for EOD technicians who died on the frontlines.

"It’s about carrying on the honor of being able to serve even if for the last time my EOD brothers and sisters,” Clement said.

The idea is that the trees grow with the tags attached and become a living memorial for fallen heroes.

