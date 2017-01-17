Someone tried to pass this off as a real inspection sticker

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A driver in Caribou was pulled over Tuesday morning for a "horrible job" of an inspection sticker, according to police.

They say the man was on Bennett Drive when he was stopped around 8:00 a.m. The officer spotted a fake inspection sticker, and "a horrible job was done trying to replicate a real one," according to department's Facebook post.

The driver was summonsed to see a judge for displaying a fictitious inspection sticker.

Police say inspections are important to ensure vehicles are road-worthy to keep everyone safe.

